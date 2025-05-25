Two Commanders among best wide receivers in NFL
The Washington Commanders hope to have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema ranked the top 32 wide receivers in the league, and both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel popped up on the list.
Commanders wideouts among best in NFL
"McLaurin is the toughest player to rank on this list, but regardless of where he lands, he’s simply a high-level receiver. He leads the league with 89 contested catches since 2020, and his cumulative WAR of 1.31 over the past three seasons ranks seventh among wide receivers," Sikkema wrote.
The only receivers ranked ahead of McLaurin were Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Nico Collins (Houston Texans), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles).
Samuel ended up on the list at No. 30, putting two Commanders in the top 30.
"Samuel hasn’t quite matched his 2021 form in recent seasons. That year, he earned a 90.2 overall grade as both a receiver and rusher, but his 72.1 receiving grade in 2024 marked a career low. Injuries have played a role, but with a fresh start in Washington, the bet here is on his talent ceiling," Sikkema wrote.
A year or so ago, Samuel may have been a lot higher on the list, so his goal should be to do what he can to get back higher this time a year from now.
