These two Commanders starters are aging like fine wine
The Washington Commanders have built a roster that is ready to win now. Following the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn last season, the Commanders are going all in on 2025.
Back in March, Washington pulled off a pair of massive trades to fortify its offense with the additions of left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The Commanders also retained a few key veterans in free agency such as tight end Zach Ertz and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Now, the franchise is seeing a pair of its oldest players earn praise leading up to training camp.
Earlier this week, PFF's Dalton Wasserman took a look at the top-30 players over 30 years of age. Wagner and Tunsil both cracked the list.
Wagner came in at No. 12 overall, making him the No. 1 linebacker in Wasserman's rankings. He's coming off his 13th straight season of 100+ tackles, totaling 132 tackles, ten tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Wagner started in all 17 regular-season games and the three postseason games for the Commanders.
"Wagner continues to set the standard in run defense well into his 30s," Wasserman wrote. "His 91.2 run-defense grade ranked second among qualified linebackers in 2024, the seventh time in nine seasons he’s hit the 90.0 mark. He also produced as a blitzer, generating 28 pressures, four sacks and a 90.9 pass-rush grade."
Tunsil checked in slightly behind Wagner at No. 18, also slotting in at No. 1 at his respective position. Washington brought Tunsil over from Houston to strengthen an offensive line that surrendered 50 sacks last season. Though he committed 19 penalties last season, he only surrendered two sacks.
The Commanders are hoping to get the best version out of the five-time Pro Bowler.
"Tunsil moves from one former No. 2 overall pick to another and will now protect Jayden Daniels in Washington," Wasserman wrote. "In 2024, Tunsil's 89.1 pass-blocking grade ranked fourth among qualified tackles. Over the past four seasons, his 91.5 mark trails only Tristan Wirfs at the position."
Wagner and Tunsil are both projected to be starters for Washington next season. Each will have a chance to play a crucial role in the Commanders' success.
