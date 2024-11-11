Bobby Wagner Swaps Jersey With Steelers QB Russell Wilson
The Washington Commanders took a brutal 28-27 loss in Week 10 of the NFL season, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both clubs are noted dark horse Super Bowl contenders, as they've both been surprising to this point in the season.
The Commanders are being led by star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is led by a veteran quarterback seemingly reviving his career, that being Russell Wilson. As the Commanders fell short to Wilson and the Steelers, two former Seattle Seahawks players were able to meet up and swap jerseys.
Washington linebacker Bobby Wagner and Wilson were teammates in Seattle and battled out some tough seasons together, even winning a Super Bowl on the same squad.
The nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker had an illustrious career with the Seahawks, as did Wilson, and they are now competing on different teams in the latter half of their careers, still both in pursuit of a Super Bowl victory.
Wilson shared a message to his Instagram after the two swapped jerseys, too.
"Forever Legendary. Forever Brothers. @Bwagz I love you for life bro! They gave us an F Grade in 2012... But we still here doing it!!!" Wilson shared.
The Commanders might have fallen to 7-3 on the season, but they remain very well in the hunt for the playoffs and for a Super Bowl this season. Wagner will continue to be an anchor on the defensive side of the ball as a very sound tackler.
