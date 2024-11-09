Ohio State Connections Helped Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Trade
The Washington Commanders added to their family earlier this week by trading for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Lattimore, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, his last home before the Saints for the past eight seasons.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters spoke about the importance of those college connections when looking to acquire Lattimore.
“We have all those guys that we have in our locker room that Ohio State guys, they're legit dudes," Peters said. "And you trust their opinion. And I think it would be, I don’t want to say foolish, but I think you'd be missing something if you didn't ask them, and they had something to tell you that he should have known before you made the deal. So, I'll keep those conversations private, but yeah, we definitely tapped into that, and everything was good. I can tell you that.”
Ohio State has built a legacy in the NFL, and that involves Lattimore and several other Commanders. Now, they will look to forge their own path as pros winning in Washington.
