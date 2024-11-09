Commander Country

Ohio State Connections Helped Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Trade

The Washington Commanders traded for former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders added to their family earlier this week by trading for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, his last home before the Saints for the past eight seasons.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters spoke about the importance of those college connections when looking to acquire Lattimore.

“We have all those guys that we have in our locker room that Ohio State guys, they're legit dudes," Peters said. "And you trust their opinion. And I think it would be, I don’t want to say foolish, but I think you'd be missing something if you didn't ask them, and they had something to tell you that he should have known before you made the deal. So, I'll keep those conversations private, but yeah, we definitely tapped into that, and everything was good. I can tell you that.”

Ohio State has built a legacy in the NFL, and that involves Lattimore and several other Commanders. Now, they will look to forge their own path as pros winning in Washington.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders S Jeremy Chinn Has 'Really Come Out' in Recent Weeks

• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Closing In On History After 7th Rookie of the Week Honor

• New Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore Discusses His Injury Following Trade

• Commanders Named Trade Deadline Winner

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News