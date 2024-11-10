Commanders Lead Steelers 17-14 at Halftime of Week 10
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 10 and at halftime are leading by a score of 17-14.
It was the Steelers who won the coin toss and elected to receive to start the game, sending the Commanders' defense onto the field first.
Both teams traded first-drive three-and-outs before Pittsburgh got the scoring against Washington on its second possession of the game.
The 16-yard touchdown pass from Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to receiver George Pickens came against Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene but was ultimately set up by a pair of bad defensive penalties.
Fortunately for Washington, despite starting the game with back-to-back three-and-out drives tides turned quickly when Pittsburgh tried unsuccessfully to complete a pass from safety Miles Killebrew to cornerback James Pierre on a fake punt. The fourth down pass was dropped by the corner and gave the ball back to Daniels' unit at the enemy 15-yard line. Three plays later Commanders running back Austin Ekeler ran it in from the one-yard line and the game was tied at seven.
That score held firm through to the end of the first quarter with the two sides each completing four possessions resulting in six three-and-outs and two touchdowns.
Starting the second quarter with the ball the Steelers were forced to punt on 4th and 1 on their own side of the field but got the ball back quickly after receiver Olamide Zaccheaus muffed the punt. Pittsburgh fell on the ball and instead of turning it over, the away team got the ball and a new set of downs at the Washington 14-yard line. It was Zaccheaus' second muffed punt of the day and the first recovered by his opponent.
Five plays later Wilson found tight end Pat Freiermuth for the Steelers' second touchdown of the game, giving their team a 14-7 lead.
The Commanders were able to come back and get some of those points back on the first extended scoring drive of the game for Daniels and the offense. Aided by a 23-yard pass interference flag against Pittsburgh cornerback Joey Porter Jr. the 48-yard field goal by kicker Zane Gonzalez trimmed the lead to 14-10 with plenty of time left in the second half.
Getting the ball back with just over five-and-a-half minutes left in the half, Daniels and his offense needed to find an extended point-producing drive that would either give Washington the lead heading into halftime or be in a position to do so when it receives the ball to start the next half.
Hitting the two-minute warning with all three timeouts and a 1st-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 44-yard line head coach Dan Quinn's offense was in prime position to not only put more points on the board but ensure Wilson didn't have time to do the same at the end of the half.
On the other side of the two-minute warning the Commanders faced a crucial third down play and the Steelers called timeout to setup properly for it, but also to save themselves some time at the end of the half.
Daniels connected with receiver Luke McCaffrey on a 23-yard pass to convert the first down. The completion took the ball down to the PIttsburgh 15-yard line and put the team in position for a critical late-half score.
It didn't come without some drama (a defensive pass interference following a dropped touchdown by receiver Dyami Brown), but eventually Washington did find the end zone on a one yard run by Ekeler - his second scoring rush of the day and second from that distance as well.
The extra point made it 17-14 in favor of the Commanders, and that's the score at halftime. Washington will get the ball to start the second half.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Week 10: Key Milestones and Matchup Against Steelers
• NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Add Minnesota OT
• Analyst Reveals Steelers vs. Commanders Prediction
• Ohio State Connections Helped Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Trade