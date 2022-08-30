Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Released From Hospital; When Will He Return?

After being shot twice in a botched robbery on Sunday, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was released from the hospital on Monday night and is currently recovering from home.

Robinson underwent surgery on Sunday night for the bullet wounds in his knee and glute.

NFL Network reported the bullet that hit his knee missed all the vital parts.

“Sounds like he’s very fortunate from a football standpoint with the impact of the bullet that hit him in the knee,” NFL Network said. “Apparently, (the bullet) missed all of the major parts of the knee; ligaments, tendons, bone, went through his knee and somehow did not create massive damage.”

Head coach Ron Rivera visited the rookie running back in the hospital. Rivera mentioned that keeping Robinson on the 53-man roster will give the Commanders more time to decide what the best move will be for the team.

"What the 53 does for us is it gives us a little bit of time," Rivera said. "He’s going to be re-examined by the doctors. They’ll continue to look at him. What we are looking for is that we are looking for a timeline. Anything close to a certain situation, we will do one thing. Close to another situation, we will do something else. That was the whole idea of having him on the 53.”

Robinson, 23, was drafted in the third round of this year's draft from Alabama. Robinson scored 14 touchdowns and rushed for 1,343 yards in his senior season.

Robinson was seemingly on his way to becoming the starting running back for the Commanders. In two preseason games, the rookie running back recorded 14 carries for 57 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards.

Robinson made his final appearance of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 20. Robinson played 13 snaps, eight of which came with the first team.

While Robinson’s injuries will delay his debut, the most important thing is safe and will one day see the field for the Commanders when he fully recovers.

