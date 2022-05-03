Commanding Shift: Washington Commanders Rookie's Life Changes Beyond Football After Draft

A lot of lives changed over the weekend as teams like the Washington Commanders made over 200 young men the newest members of the NFL players fraternity.

Perhaps, however, Percy Butler's life changed the most in a very short period of time.

Not only was Butler selected on Saturday in the 4th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders, but he also became a father early Monday morning.

"Congratulations to Percy Butler," Grant Paulsen of NBC Sports Washington tweeted on Monday. "Who had one of the greatest weekends of all-time. He was drafted by the #Commanders on Saturday and I'm told he and his girlfriend welcomed a brand new baby to the world overnight. Top that weekend!"

According to Zach Goodall of Sports Illustrated's AllGators, Butler is not only a pro football player now, but a bonafide girl dad on top of it all.

Once yet another - and far more permanent - life change was completed, Butler took time out to speak to Goodall about his new career, shedding praise on a Florida Gators coach he credits with helping him reach the highest level of football.

"I credit coach (Patrick) Toney with a lot," Butler told AllGators. "I mean, I always had the physical tools, but when you're playing football in college and you're trying to play in the NFL, you've got to have the mental aspect of the game too."

Coach Toney was the safeties coach and defensive coordinator with Louisiana until December of 2021 when he took the same jobs in the Florida Gators program.

"He has that mental aspect of the game times ten and he makes football understandable," Butler continued. "It's like a classroom type of setting, he basically teaches football like it's math, for real. He simplifies it for you and he makes sure that you can simplify the offense or whatever the offense is about to do, even before they even do it."

Butler will be looking to get some of that same tutelage at the NFL level with Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and more directly from defensive back coaches Chris Harris, Richard Rodgers, and Brent Vieselmeyer.

As for the job of being his daughter's father, well, there's only so much coaching that can be done. With much of that job having to be learned as you go.