Commanders take $294M QB over RG3 in bold redraft
Empowered with hindsight, there is no doubt that a number of things franchises like the Washington Commanders might do differently. Though, for managing partner Josh Harris, some of the missteps of the past may not be celebrated, but certainly led to a net gain for him.
On the field, nobody is going to call the Commanders perfect, but is it possible that one of the biggest do-overs the franchise would ask for involves one of the most recognizable names and faces associated with the team today?
In a 2012 NFL Re-Draft, Pro Football Focus not only passed on quarterback Robert Griffin III, it sent Washington the same guy it drafted later, and the man who eventually replaced RGIII under center.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver
"Cousins was Washington's second quarterback pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, landing in the fourth round after the team famously drafted Robert Griffin III at No. 2 overall," says PFF. "In a redraft, Cousins goes ahead of Griffin at No. 2. In his 13-year career (and counting), Cousins has 11 times earned a single-season PFF passing grade above 70.0, and he has also racked up five single-season passing grades above 80.0. He has been a model of high-floor consistency for most of his time in the league."
Griffin isn't the only quarterback passed on this time around as the Indianapolis Colts forego the selection of Andrew Luck for Russell Wilson.
Luck still goes in the first round, however, and is selected with the fourth overall pick by the Cleveland Browns who, PFF suggests, would be happy with even just six seasons of strong quarterback play.
Ryan Tanehill also stays in the first round of this redraft, and actually moves up from No. 8 where he was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins to No. 5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who spent that pick originally on quarterback Josh Freeman.
Current Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner was originally a second round pick out of Utah State, but goes No. 3 to the Minnesota Vikings, in the spot Alabama running back Trent Richardson originally was selected.
With all the quarterback shifting happening due to injuries and failed attempts to find franchise quarterbacks, it is a strong reminder that we may all think we know what is going to happen in a given year, but truthfully, we have no idea. And that's part of the fun of it, if we're being honest.
READ MORE: Trade acquisitions crucial towards Commanders success
