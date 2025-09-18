Commanders announce 3 key starters don’t practice before Raiders game
The Washington Commanders are going into the end of the week with a lengthy injury report before they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end John Bates are out of practice for a second consecutive day, putting their statuses in doubt before their Week 3 matchup against the Raiders.
Commanders down key players ahead of Raiders game
The Commanders aren't in the greatest spot as they prepare to face the Raiders. Daniels is day-to-day with a knee sprain, while Bates is still dealing with a groin injury and Brown is dealing with both groin and knee pain.
This could lead to the offense struggling in Week 3 against the Raiders, but not all hope is lost.
With Daniels on the sideline, the Commanders could turn to backup Marcus Mariota to make the start against the Raiders. Mariota played for the Raiders in the 2020 season and has started in the past with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.
Mariota is entering his second season with the Commanders, so he is well-prepared to face any challenges that may come about for Washington.
Bates is a strong blocking tight end for the Commanders, so his loss wouldn't be insignificant. If he cannot go, Ben Sinnott, a 2024 second-round pick, would start in his place. Zach Ertz could also be called upon for more work.
Brown's injuries could also be costly. If he cannot go, that could mean more work for Deebo Samuel.
While Samuel missed the most recent practice due to personal reasons, he is still expected to play against the Raiders. The team will also count on Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane.
To round out the injury report, rookie cornerback Trey Amos was limited with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. Offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (shoulder), running back Jeremy McNichols (hamstring) and tight end Colson Yankoff (hip) all fully participated in practice.
