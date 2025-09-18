Commanders announce signing of 8-year veteran wide receiver
The Washington Commanders announced on Monday that wide receiver Chris Moore has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster.
Moore made an impression in Week 1 against the Giants when he hauled in his lone target for a 34-yard reception.
Now, he’ll have the opportunity to stick on the 53-man roster and carve out a bigger role moving forward.
Veteran Playmaker Joins the Mix
Moore has been around the league since 2016, bringing plenty of veteran experience to Washington’s wide receiver room. He has previously suited up for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Commanders.
After initially signing to Washington’s practice squad in 2024, Moore inked a reserve/future deal with the team in January 2025. He then returned to the practice squad after training camp, waiting for his chance to contribute.
That opportunity came quickly. Moore was elevated for Week 1, delivered a big play downfield, and now has been rewarded with a permanent roster spot. Over his career, Moore has totaled 139 receptions for 1,744 yards, 1,169 return yards, and 11 total touchdowns.
His ability to both stretch defenses as a receiver and provide value on special teams makes him a versatile addition to the roster.
The Potential Spark Washington Needs
Moore’s promotion also comes at a time when the Commanders are battling injuries. Running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (quadriceps) were both placed on injured reserve, creating ripple effects across the roster.
While those moves don’t directly impact the wide receiver group, they highlight how important depth is at every position.
Washington also promoted defensive end Jalyn Holmes and added Chase Edmonds to the practice squad, but Moore’s signing feels like the one fans should be excited about. This offense needs extra juice. Through the first two games, Washington has struggled to find rhythm early.
Moore can change that dynamic with one or two plays that flip momentum.
The Commanders already have a strong trio at the top of their depth chart. But every great receiver group needs a “next man up,” someone who can step in when defenses key in on the stars or injuries test depth. Moore fits that bill.
Unlike some receivers who are limited to one role, Moore brings flexibility. He can line up outside to stretch the field, slide into the slot to attack soft spots in zone coverage, and handle return duties when needed. That versatility not only gives Washington’s coaching staff options but also keeps defenses guessing.
