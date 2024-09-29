Week 4 Numbers to Watch in Commanders vs. Cardinals
For the Washington Commanders it was imperative this offseason they go out and bring in some veteran leaders to help reshape the team into the vision they had for it.
With general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn signing on to lead the Commanders into this new era of D.C. football, the right personalities had to come on board to get the project off on the right foot.
Of course, just because the overall goal is team success there are certain individual milestones for members of the Washington roster to aim for as well. With several personal milestones within reach, here are some numbers to watch this Sunday.
1
That's the amount of yards tight end Zach Ertz needs to pass Vernon Davis (7,562) for 11th all-time in receiving yards by a tight end in league history, according to NFL research.
Ertz also needs just one touchdown reception to tie Ozzie Newsom and Pete Retzlaff with 47. Good for 18th all-time in tight end touchdown receptions all-time.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen needs just one sack to reach 40 sacks in his career. Whenever he gets that one he'll move into a tie with Brian Orakpo for the sixth-most sacks in franchise history (since 1982 when sacks became an official stat).
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one rushing touchdown from 10 in his career.
2
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner needs just two sacks to hit 35 for his career and the same amount of interceptions to reach 15.
3
The amount of tackles for loss Allen needs to reach 60 in his career.
Its also the same amount of touchdown catches receiver Terry McLaurin needs to reach 30 in his career.
This weekend's contest against the Cardinals is also one of just three trips that will cause the Commanders to leave the eastern timezone.
The other two come late in the season against the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.
4
Receptions needed for McLaurin to pass Bobby Mitchell for eighth in franchise history.
While it won't likely happen on Sunday, defensive tackle Daron Payne needs four sacks to enter into the top-10 of all Washington defenders in the category.
5
It won't happen Sunday night - at least it's highly unlikely - but linebacker Frankie Luvu is five sacks from hitting 25 in his career.
78
The amount of yards McLaurin needs to reach 5,500 in his career.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions for Commanders vs. Cardinals
• Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Hopes to Bounce Back vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Rookie Making Strides, Impressing Coaches