Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Hopes to Bounce Back vs. Cardinals

The Washington Commanders will get Emmanuel Forbes back this week.

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) celebrates after breaking up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) celebrates after breaking up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes missed the last two games with a thumb injury that required surgery, but he is making a return to the team this week when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Forbes, the No. 16 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, struggled in his rookie season. But with a new defense behind him, he hopes to have a better season in his second year. As for his return in Week 4, his role remains unclear.

“What I expect each week, it's going to be different people and I'm not going to sit here and say who's going to be where each week because somebody could get hurt or what have you," defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said. "But I expect whoever goes out there to play winning football, I do expect that.”

Whitt was mum about whether Forbes would play more or not, but he wasn't quiet in talking about what he can do better to stay on the field.

“When he was last on the field, we all need to improve on making sure that we control the vertical throws," Whitt Jr. said. "That when we give looks to own and understanding where we want to send the ball, if we're outside leverage, be that leverage. We're inside, just play the defense that's being ran. And at the same time, and I'm not talking about Forbes, alright, when it's an opportunity to go make a play, go make the play. Let's not see it and understand it and can talk in the meeting room. Let's go make the play when we see it. And so that's what we all need to do.”

The Commanders have a lot invested in Forbes as a former first-round pick. However, his draft status has nothing to do with how he can help the team at this moment in time. The Commanders are all about what recent contributions have been made, and Forbes hopes to come back with a vengeance and prove why the organization took him with such a high selection.

