CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions for Commanders vs. Cardinals
The Washington Commanders are now fully into their new era of football and have gotten off to a somewhat surprising start after losing their first game and now 2-1 after an upset of the Bengals on Monday Night Football this past weekend.
Most of our staff were wrong last week, but for the most part, everyone sits one game over .500 to match the Commanders' record, let's see where everyone stands for the Commanders fourth game of the year on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Washington has enjoyed a rather meteoric rise these first three weeks of the season, and eventually, there’s going to be a plateau. That being said, there’s no reason that leveling out has to be a bad thing, and while the offense may not be able to replicate historic trends, the defense has some improving to do. If they take their next step, then the Commanders should come out of Arizona on a three-game winning streak.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-1
Commanders 24, Cardinals 17
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Commanders are going to put up a fight on the road against the Cardinals, but this game will ultimately come down to a late Kyler Murray-led drive. Austin Ekeler’s absence might just hurt Washington’s offense just enough in this one.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-1
Cardinals 24, Commanders 21
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders could make it three in a row against the Cardinals this week, but it won't be an easy one. They're on a short week and haven't slept in their own bed since leaving for Cincinnati. That could very well affect them against the Cardinals, who have been home since the end of the first week of the season. The Commanders have shown that they can score points, and the Cardinals have as well. It should be a shootout that favors the Cardinals given their homefield advantage.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-2
Cardinals 31, Commanders 27
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Commanders are off to a solid 2-1 in the new era and last week we saw the capabilities of Washington's offense when they erupted for 38 points in their upset bid against the Cincinnati Bengals. Things have been far from perfect thus far, but while the offense is gliding into what we thought it could be, the defense has yet to reach those heights.
The Cardinals don't have the same record as the Commanders, but they have played well early in the season and looked majorly improved with Kyler Murray back at quarterback. I think the Cardinals will pull this one out as the Commanders will be on the back half of their two-game road trip and will be without running back Austin Ekeler who has become a fixture for the team.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-1
Cardinals 27, Commanders 21
CONSENSUS: Arizona Cardinals (3-1)
