Commanders Fans Predict Path to Victory vs. Cardinals
What is it going to take for the Washington Commanders to get a win in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals?
Offensively, the Commanders will tell you it starts with quarterback Kyler Murray, but running back James Conner and weapons like receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. deserve their fair share of attention too.
Defensively, Washington head coach Dan Quinn began his remarks on the unit praising the abilities of safety Budda Baker who will be active this weekend despite dealing with a quadricep injury.
CONTAINING KYLER
When we set out to find out what Commanders fans thought was the key to a win on Sunday we discovered they largely felt the same as the team, that containing Murray is the first priority.
"Make Kyler throw from the pocket," one voter said, part of the 63 percent who voted that containing Murray is the key to winning in Week 4. "Unless he has a phonebook to stand on, he can't see the field."
Others opted to go the cleverly-obvious route by remarking, "Get more points than them."
COMMANDERS 3-1 AFTER FOUR?
A similar amount of fans believe Washington will win, but also predict a single-digit margin of victory.
With 68 percent of respondents predicting a 1-9 point victory on Sunday there's a total of 84 percent that picked the Commanders to win this weekend.
"This is one of the games I picked us to win before the season began. I'll stick with the pick. WAS wins a close one," one fan said.
Meanwhile, some found it hard to pick a third-straight win, saying, "I hate to pick against my Commanders! I hope I’m wrong and we get a major win in the desert."
