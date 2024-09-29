Commander Country

Commanders Fans Predict Path to Victory vs. Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are looking for their third-straight win and their fans know what its going to take to get it.

David Harrison

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the pocket against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sep 22, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the pocket against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sep 22, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

What is it going to take for the Washington Commanders to get a win in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals?

Offensively, the Commanders will tell you it starts with quarterback Kyler Murray, but running back James Conner and weapons like receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. deserve their fair share of attention too.

Defensively, Washington head coach Dan Quinn began his remarks on the unit praising the abilities of safety Budda Baker who will be active this weekend despite dealing with a quadricep injury.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needs to be the primary focus of the Washington Commanders defense.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the pocket against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sep 22, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CONTAINING KYLER

When we set out to find out what Commanders fans thought was the key to a win on Sunday we discovered they largely felt the same as the team, that containing Murray is the first priority.

"Make Kyler throw from the pocket," one voter said, part of the 63 percent who voted that containing Murray is the key to winning in Week 4. "Unless he has a phonebook to stand on, he can't see the field."

Others opted to go the cleverly-obvious route by remarking, "Get more points than them."

COMMANDERS 3-1 AFTER FOUR?

A similar amount of fans believe Washington will win, but also predict a single-digit margin of victory.

With 68 percent of respondents predicting a 1-9 point victory on Sunday there's a total of 84 percent that picked the Commanders to win this weekend.

"This is one of the games I picked us to win before the season began. I'll stick with the pick. WAS wins a close one," one fan said.

Meanwhile, some found it hard to pick a third-straight win, saying, "I hate to pick against my Commanders! I hope I’m wrong and we get a major win in the desert."

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

