Washington Commanders Release First Injury Report Before NFC Title Game
For the first time since 1992, the Washington Commanders are set to take part in the NFC title game, and they are doing so against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
The two teams played twice during the regular season, splitting the two games. Now rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels gets a chance to send the Commanders to the Super Bowl after a wildly impressive inaugural NFL campaign.
Ahead of the NFC title game, the Commanders are keeping practices light and prioritizing health and rest over hardcore preparations. With that, Washington revealed its first injury report of the week:
Non-participants:
- G Sam Cosmi, knee
- TE Zach Ertz, rib/rest
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
- OLB Dante Fowler Jr., rest
- DT Daron Payne, knee/finger
- LB Bobby Wagner, ankle
Limited participants:
- DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste, shoulder
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus, hip
With some players getting rest, the injury report looks longer thanit really is. Sam Cosmi might be listed as out with the knee injury, but the reality is much worse -- he's out for the season with a torn ACL.
