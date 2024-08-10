Washington Commanders at New York Jets: Pregame Updates and Observations
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders take on the New York Jets in each team's first preseason game of the year at noon eastern time on Saturday.
Ahead of the game, it was revealed by ESPN's John Keim that Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas will miss today's action due to personal reasons. Lucas had previously missed a training camp practice for undisclosed personal reasons as well.
Here are some other pregame observations ahead of kickoff between Washington and the Jets.
READ MORE: Dan Quinn Wants to See One Certain Thing At Commanders' Joint Practice With Jets
STARS SITTING OUT
Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along with linebacker Bobby Wagner were seen getting in a workout pregame, hinting at the likelihood the three will not be playing in this first preseason game of the year.
Additionally, offensive linemen Andrew Wylie and Brandon Coleman along with safety Darrick Forrest were seen working out with a trainer ahead of the game as well.
Allen, Payne, and Wagner would likely be getting veteran treatment as the three have been through plenty of regular and preseason battles that the team can sit them in favor of giving more reps to less battle-tested players.
For the linemen, Coleman has an undisclosed injury and Wiley has been battling 'tightness' for much of training camp. Forrest's injury has been previously discussed as well, and it appears as he's working his way back he's not quite ready to get rolling.
In their place, it's likely Chris Paul and Trent Scott will get the nods at right and left tackle while defensive tackles like John Ridgeway III and Phidarian Mathis will look to capitalize on the extra reps on defense.
PAYING HOMAGE
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has pushed back on the 'star' label, and didn't even want to claim the starting job before it was officially made unofficial on the team's first depth chart.
Now that his is officially unofficially the starting quarterback and expected to get his first NFL start against the Jets on Saturday, Daniels decided to pay homage to one of the great quarterbacks that came before him, Doug Williams.
It's not the first time Daniels has honored the path Williams blazed during his playing career as the young quarterback mentioned the Washington legend among his influences growing up as a fan of the game.
WELCOME BACK, SAM
With some players sitting out due to injuries and veteran treatment it appears guard Sam Cosmi will be back in action after missing two practices and participating in limited fashion in the joint practice with New York.
That's very good news considering the plan to start Daniels has not seemed to change despite the line issues, so having one starter back while dealing with the absence of two others - and the team's swing tackle on top of it - is a bit of good news ahead of the game.
READ MORE: New York Jets Star Praises Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 5 Rookies We're Excited to See in the Commanders First Preseason Game vs. Jets
• Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Wants Team to 'Make The Most' of Opportunity
• New York Jets 'Thought Very Highly' of Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
• Washington Commanders 'Getting Great Work', 'Not Where We Want To Be' Says DT