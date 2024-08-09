Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Wants Team to 'Make The Most' of Opportunity
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin took some time to speak with the media on Thursday following his team's joint practice with the New York Jets.
The message from McLaurin, who is preparing to play with his 11th different starting quarterback as the Commanders' top receiver, was one of growth.
After facing a live opponent that wasn't wearing burgundy for the first time this year, the Washington star says he saw some good things, but also knows the team has work to do as they seek out opportunities to get better every day. Still, he was happy with what he saw from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
READ MORE: New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Excited For' New Washington Commanders Top Leaders
"I think he did a good job of just processing. I felt like he did a great job of getting the ball out of his hands and making quick decisions, but that's what he's been doing all camp," McLaurin said of Daniels. "The game is starting to slow down for him even more. But even just coming in, he had a great feel of his ball placement, his anticipation. So I think that's going to really set him apart."
In 7-on-7 drills Daniels and the Commanders receivers were able to connect several times, including multiple passes downfield for explosive gains.
When the practice shifted to 11-on-11 drills things got a little more complicated as the offensive line allowed consistent pressure, but Daniels appeared to handle it well overall and adjusted to taking quick opportunities when they presented themselves.
In one stretch, Daniels completed five of seven pass attempts, much better than the overall sub-50 percent completion rate for the day.
Those stretches are what Washington will lean on to display what they can accomplish, while trying to figure out how to give Daniels more time to find deeper targets when the pass rushers get on the field.
And that's the goal for the Commanders between the practice and the game, and moving further into their preseason preparation.
"Just taking what we've been putting on the practice field onto the game field now," McLaurin said when asked what the goal was before Saturday. "I've been telling guys, 'No matter how many reps you get, you got to make the most of 'em', man. ...And the way you do that is knowing the scheme and being confident out there. And I just feel like we're going to continue to clean up on the procedural things."
READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Washington Commanders Going Into Preseason?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• New York Jets 'Thought Very Highly' of Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
• Washington Commanders 'Getting Great Work', 'Not Where We Want To Be' Says DT
• New York Jets Star Praises Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
• Dan Quinn Wants to See One Certain Thing At Commanders' Joint Practice With Jets