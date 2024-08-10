5 Rookies We're Excited to See in the Commanders First Preseason Game vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders and New York Jets had a pre-game warmup on Thursday, but on Saturday each team will get their 2024 preseason underway.
The Jets are hoping to carve out a championship run from their talented roster with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers expected to sit out the contest while the Commanders are looking to get a glimpse of their future with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels getting the first start of his NFL career.
Daniels won't be the only rookie Washington is looking to see in-game action for the first time, but he is most certainly the headliner from what looks like a solid class. Here's what we're looking for from Daniels and four more rookies from the 2024 class of Commanders.
QB JAYDEN DANIELS
As we said, Daniels is the headliner - the centerpiece - of this year's draft class, general manager Adam Peters' first.
In training camp thus far Daniels has looked poised, impressed his teammates with his professionalism, and more importantly has been accurate.
The dreaded intermediate pass over the middle of the field has looked solid for Daniels as well and his connection with veteran tight end Zach Ertz has been especially pronounced.
There were moments during the joint practice Daniels appeared to be impacted by pressure from New York but ultimately appeared to compose himself and had one stretch during the team portions of the practice where he completed 71 percent of his passes.
We'll be looking for poise, accuracy, and of course we wouldn't mind seeing some of his trademark athleticism - as long as it doesn't come with a healthy dose of contact from defenders.
CB MIKE SAINRISTIL
Washington hasn't felt that championship-caliber feeling in a really long time. So to get a bit of that back they went out and drafted a Michigan Wolverines National Champion by the name of Mike Sainrsitil, the cornerback that some considered the best all-around player in the draft.
Getting him in the second round will prove to be a steal if he pans out and reaches his full potential, but in this first preseason game the team will be happy to just see him being in the right place, and making the right plays for his defense.
Starting is never easy for a rookie, but a rookie cornerback may have it even tougher. Add to it that Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Sainristil's job involves doing a little bit of everything and the difficulty level just goes up.
Fortunately, so far, Sainristil has been more than up for the challenge and always seems to find his way to the ball no matter what the offense does with it.
Also keep an eye out for him during kickoffs as he's been one of several players getting rotations as returners as Washington tries to figure out their perfect strategy for the new rules.
WR LUKE MCCAFFREY
You know his brother Christian, if you're old enough you know his father Ed, but the younger McCaffrey is looking to carve out his own name with the Commanders and he'll be looking to do it as more than just a 'big slot' receiver.
In camp McCaffrey has gotten reps in the slot, of course, but has also seen work as a perimeter receiver as the coaching staff mixes and matches players to see where each can help the team win.
Expect to see him doing the same in the preseason game.
DE JAVONTAE JEAN-BAPTISTE
Nothing is given with coach Quinn's staff and if you're a seventh-round pick listed as a second-string defensive end it's because you've earned it.
Jean-Baptiste started his collegiate career at Ohio State before spending his final season at Notre Dame and then found his way this April to Washington.
Since then he's been working hard to gain favor within a very talented - and more experienced - group, and appears to have done so with his spot on the depth chart coming near the top of his group.
Coach Quinn said several rookies have impressed this camp and earned chances to compete near the top of the rotation, and Jean-Baptiste stands out as one of the ones that's climbed the most in a relatively short period of time.
WR BRYCEN TREMAYNE
Tremayne is in his second season with the Commanders - but he still qualified to attend rookie minicamp this season, so we're counting him here.
While he doesn't have the name recognition of receivers like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, or the veteran experience of Olamide Zaccheus, Tremayne has length and size at 6'4 and 212 lbs. that literally no other receiver has on the roster in Washington.
This year, he's turned that size and ability into several highlight plays connecting with quarterbacks up and down the depth chart.
He was a bright spot again on Thursday in the joint practice between the Jets and Commanders, and has local media talking louder and louder about Tremayne being a darkhorse candidate to earn a spot on the active roster.
He's listed as third-team receiver currently, but don't be surprised if the coaching staff finds an excuse to get him out there with the first or second units.
HONORABLE MENTIONS: TE BEN SINNOTT - MLB JORDAN MAGEE - S TYLER OWENS - QB SAM HARTMAN
*Rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton are not expected to play at this time, though the team has not officially made any decision on the two.
