Commanders’ Austin Ekeler Lost Memory After Taking Huge Hit During Cowboys Game
The Washington Commanders secured a victory this past weekend, defeating the Tennessee Titans handily in a 42-19 win. They did so without running back Austin Ekeler, though, as he's out with a concussion.
The win over the Titans might have snapped a three-game winning streak for Washington, but in the last of those three losses, the squad saw Ekeler take a massive hit that saw him be placed on Injured Reserve. It was his second concussion of the season after he took the hard hit.
Ekeler knew he was concussed once he regained consciousness. That's right, he doesn't even remember what took place right after the hit, as he recently detailed.
"I didn't even remember how I got off the field," Ekeler said. "I just remember coming to—as far as remembering stuff—I had short-term memory loss. I remember my wife was sitting in the room, and I'm getting evaluated by our medical staff in the back room. That's when I started to remember things, and then all of a sudden, OK, we're getting in the back of the ambulance to go get a CT scan. I was definitely concussed and seeing some major symptoms there."
Ekeker's second concussion was much more severe than his first, which could leave him out for the season -- postseason included. However, according to him, he's taking things week by week and working with the team to figure out his best next step.
The 29-year-old running back has 355 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding 346 receiving yards on 36 catches this season. The Commanders will have to lean into Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols in his absence.
