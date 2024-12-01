Commanders Get Back on Track, Beat Titans
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after a 42-19 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
The Commanders won the game in the first quarter by tacking off three touchdowns in the first three drives, putting the Titans in a hole that they could not climb out of.
The Commanders scored again early in the second quarter to make it a 28-0 game. While the Titans got 13 points up on the board to cut it to a two-score game at the start of the fourth quarter, the Commanders responded with two touchdowns of their own to ice and win the game.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
The Commanders dominated the ground game, out-gaining the Titans 267-35. Brian Robinson Jr. had 16 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown while Chris Rodriguez Jr. added 94 yards and a touchdown of his own.
The Commanders are now 8-5, cementing their status in the NFC playoff picture with a 1.5-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Commanders now go into the bye, but will be back for Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints on the road.
