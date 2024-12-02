Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
The Washington Commanders are excited after a 42-13 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
The Commanders knew they needed someone to step up after placing Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, and they got that in Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rodriguez ran the ball 13 times for 94 yards and a score during the rout against the Titans.
“I mean, it feels good first off, but, you know, I did the same thing against the Giants, but, you know, it's on us to just keep showing [Head Coach Dan Quinn] and [GM Adam Peters]. They believe in me and I appreciate them for that. And, you know, every week I'm just going to go out there whenever my number's called and go out there and do what I need to do," Rodriguez said postgame.
Rodriguez has been thrown around like a rag doll in his second season in the NFL. A sixth-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2023 NFL Draft, Rodriguez has bounced around from the 53-man roster to the practice squad to being cut all season long. However, when it matters most, he is showing up and showing out for the Commanders.
