Commander Country

Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders had an unexpected contributor against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are excited after a 42-13 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.

The Commanders knew they needed someone to step up after placing Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, and they got that in Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez ran the ball 13 times for 94 yards and a score during the rout against the Titans.

“I mean, it feels good first off, but, you know, I did the same thing against the Giants, but, you know, it's on us to just keep showing [Head Coach Dan Quinn] and [GM Adam Peters]. They believe in me and I appreciate them for that. And, you know, every week I'm just going to go out there whenever my number's called and go out there and do what I need to do," Rodriguez said postgame.

Rodriguez has been thrown around like a rag doll in his second season in the NFL. A sixth-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2023 NFL Draft, Rodriguez has bounced around from the 53-man roster to the practice squad to being cut all season long. However, when it matters most, he is showing up and showing out for the Commanders.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Cut Former First-Round Pick Emmanuel Forbes

• Commanders Get Back on Track, Beat Titans

• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans

• Washington Commanders' Explosive First Half Building Blowout Over Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News