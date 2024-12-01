Commander Country

Commanders Cut Former First-Round Pick Emmanuel Forbes

Emmanuel Forbes is no longer with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to a former first-round draft pick.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have cut last year's first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes after just 20 games with the team.

Forbes, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, came into the league undersized but the Commanders really liked his knack for intercepting the football. He finished his collegiate career at Mississippi State with seven pick-sixes, which is an NCAA record.

However, Forbes struggled to keep up with NFL receivers and quickly found himself descending in the Commanders depth chart.

When head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew were replaced, the new regime didn't vibe with Forbes in the same way the people that drafted him did.

The Commanders drafted Mike Sainristil in the second round of this year's draft and traded for Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

With Forbes gone, the Commanders have moved on from every first-round pick from 2019-23. Jonathan Allen from 2017, Daron Payne from 2018 and Jayden Daniels from 2024 are the only first-round picks from the organization that are still on the roster.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders OC Calls for 'Death Ground' Energy to Stay Alive

• Titans Hungry Before Commanders Matchup

• Titans vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed

• What Dan Quinn Said About Marshon Lattimore's Availability For Commanders-Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News