Commanders Cut Former First-Round Pick Emmanuel Forbes
The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to a former first-round draft pick.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have cut last year's first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes after just 20 games with the team.
Forbes, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, came into the league undersized but the Commanders really liked his knack for intercepting the football. He finished his collegiate career at Mississippi State with seven pick-sixes, which is an NCAA record.
However, Forbes struggled to keep up with NFL receivers and quickly found himself descending in the Commanders depth chart.
When head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew were replaced, the new regime didn't vibe with Forbes in the same way the people that drafted him did.
The Commanders drafted Mike Sainristil in the second round of this year's draft and traded for Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.
With Forbes gone, the Commanders have moved on from every first-round pick from 2019-23. Jonathan Allen from 2017, Daron Payne from 2018 and Jayden Daniels from 2024 are the only first-round picks from the organization that are still on the roster.
