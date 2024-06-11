Similarities Between Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Philip Rivers?
The Washington Commanders believe that they have found their quarterback of the future after drafting former LSU Tiger Jayden Daniels second overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Daniels will immediately come in and start from day one and all the pressure will then be on him to perform up to the expectations of being such a high draft pick.
The Commanders also flipped over their roster this offseason, bringing in some veteran leadership and playmaking ability to give Daniels the best shot to be successful. One of those players they brought in is former Chargers RB Austin Ekeler who spoke with Keyshawn Johnson on his show All Facts No Brakes about his new signal caller under center.
"He calls me over, 'Hey Austin, come over here.' And I'm like, 'Yes, that is exactly what I want to hear from my quarterback.'"- Austin Ekeler, Commanders RB
"It really depends on the personality of the guy you're bringing in, (on) how much help they need," Ekeler told Johnson. "And for us, we got a lot of veterans around him. We brought in a veteran center from Dallas, we've got me, we got Zach Ertz, we got guys around him that know what they're doing. We got just riding a few old linemen, actually a few receivers too. So it's like we're in a situation where you have veterans around this young guy. We are putting him in a position where, 'Hey, you can immerse yourself into this position, leadership role as much as you want.'"
So far, Daniels' personality appears to be one that loves to play football, has fun doing it - even in practice, and has demonstrated a great command of the offense and the team early in the process. Ekeler shared an example of that command with Johnson.
"Literally even yesterday coming off the field, I was running a man-beater choice route out of the backfield and we both saw it kind of a different way. He calls me over, 'Hey Austin, come over here.' And I'm like, 'Yes, that is exactly what I want to hear from my quarterback.' I remember being with (former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback) Philip (Rivers), I remember being with (current Chargers quarterback) Justin (Herbert) after he got going a few years where it's like we had that conversation. For him to be doing it already in week three, that's what I want to see from you as a quarterback. ...That's why yes, you need to be a leader. You can't be scared to go talk to us."
Ekeler raved about the leadership qualities that Daniels is already showing even at this early stage of the season and his career. Being able to lead as a young QB will go a long way in not only success later down the line but also in earning the respect and understanding of the guys who have already been in the league for a while.
Daniels has lived up to his expectations thus far, but strides will still need to be taken as the rest of the offseason unfolds into the preseason prior to their opening week kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
