Washington Commanders RB To Miss Rest of Game vs. Bengals
The Washington Commanders' offense, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, is certainly making an arrival in primetime. They're leading the Cincinnati Bengals 28-13 in the third quarter behind four touchdowns.
However, one impact player left the game early with an injury. Midway through the third quarter, Ekeler went to the sideline for a quick evaluation before heading to the locker room for further evaluation with a potential concussion
Shortly after, the star running back was ruled out for the game. He took three carries for 35 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown on the ground. He also had a 62-yard kick return -- the longest of his career -- which eventually set up a touchdown score.
The duo of Ekeler and running back Brian Robinson Jr. is proving its value in the primetime game, as both have come away with a touchdown score. It's certainly unfortunate that Ekeler's night was cut short, but he left his mark on the game in a big way, providing the team with a big spark.
With a lead, it's best to err on the side of caution and count on the rookie quarterback to close out the contest. Securing the road, primetime victory would be a huge boost for Washington.
