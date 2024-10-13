Commander Country

Fan Takes on Washington Commanders Stopping Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry, More

The Washington Commanders have a tough task ahead of them and the Baltimore Ravens don't plan on making it any easier.

David Harrison

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders defense has done a really good job of stepping up as of late.

That unit did especially well in Week 5 after a first-drive interception and other issues created a delayed launch for the Commanders offense and prevented the Cleveland Browns from mounting any real comeback attempts during the contest.

As a result, Washington notched its fifth win of the year. The question in Week 6, however, is how to stop Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry along with quarterback Lamar Jackson. And fans believe they have the answers ahead of this pivotal Sunday afternoon matchup.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry presents a significant challenge to the Washington Commanders.
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"The teams that usually shut down Henry dominate the line and give no creases to run through," said one fan, likely part of the 86 percent of voters who said attacking the running back and collapsing on him to gang-tackle the powerful ball-carrier is the answer to containing him.

Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner has some experience facing Henry, and said, "I don't think it's not much stopping him, but you try to not let him get a full head of steam. You try to make sure you play really, really disciplined football. You have to be really disciplined with your gaps because he will find a way to make something happen. So discipline is very big and make sure you wrap him up and don't let him stiff-arm you."

That's all easier said than done, of course, as is defending Henry's quarterback. 80 percent of fans believe in Wagner's message, that discipline on defense is going to be the key to getting a win against the Ravens.

"As with any dual-threat QB, but especially QBs like Lamar, being disciplined defensively is key," said one fan. "Also, I wouldn't mind if WAS found a way to have its first INTs of the year in this game."

Washington is one of three teams yet to come up with a defensive interception this season joining the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Coming up with the first of the season this weekend would be steal a valuable possession.

However, Baltimore is one of just five teams this season that has yet to throw more than one interception this season, so getting it is going to be yet another hard task to ask the Commanders defense to accomplish.

But if Washington can do these things, then an upset win in Week 6 could be in the cards.

