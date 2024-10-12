How Much of a Challenge Does the Commanders Offense Present the Ravens?
The Washington Commanders have started this season on quite the offensive tear.
When you factor in that the Commanders special teams failed to convert two field goal opportunities in Week 1, the offense has put their team in a position to score 26 points or more in every game but one this season. Even that one, a 21-point performance in Week 2 against the Giants, led to a win.
Washington has scored more than 30 in the past three weeks while facing teams allowing 24.2 points per game or more on average. In Week 6, the team faces a Baltimore Ravens offense allowing 25.2, and will be looking to make it four in a row going over the 30-point threshold.
To do so, the Commanders will employ a series of weapons and strategies, including a no-huddle offense that has been as diverse as it is consistent and has given opposing defenses fits in recent weeks. Specifically, it's prevented those defenses from getting into more exotic looks as they're forced to communicate and line up to various alignments and looks in real-time.
As much as Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has frustrated some defensive coordinators, Ravens coach Zach Orr seems to believe his unit will be able to respond appropriately.
“We’ve gotten to the point of the season where guys are comfortable in spots and different things that we’re asking them to do, and then we get good work at it here in practice," Orr said when asked if he thought the Commanders' no-huddle offense would cause a lack of creativity for his unit. "We’re all adjusted – myself included – to the game speed, [and we] have a great plan for it, so I fully anticipate us being able to get to everything we need to get to, to do what we’ve got to do.”
That's a pretty big check for the coordinator to write for his defense facing a Commanders offense that has turned the ball over just twice while scoring more points than any other in the NFL.
As Baltimore makes efforts to get into their sets and calls, it'll be on Washington and quarterback Jayden Daniels to take advantage of their own speed, and the occasional quick snap, to put this opponent off balance like it has to several others.
