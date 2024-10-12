Commander Country

Commanders Star RB Out vs. Ravens

The Washington Commanders won't have their leading rusher against the Baltimore Ravens.

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) defends during the second quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to face their DMV rival Baltimore Ravens, but they will do so without one of their key players on the offensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been ruled out against the Ravens with a knee injury.

With Robinson out, Austin Ekeler will draw the start and Jeremy McNichols should expect to see some extended action as well.

The move doesn't come as a huge surprise considering Robinson has been out of practice throughout the entire week.

Robinson may be out for the game against the Ravens, but coach Dan Quinn isn't concerned about the prospect of this becoming a long-term injury.

"It feels more short, but anytime you're dealing with an injury you want to make sure, is there any longevity to that? We wouldn't put him out there if that was the case," Quinn said.

The Commanders will have a tough time without their top running back, but they have been preparing for this and will do the best with what they've got against the Ravens.

Kickoff for tomorrow's game is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS from M&T Bank Stadium.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

