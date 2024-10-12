Commanders vs Ravens Week 6 Numbers to Watch
As the Washington Commanders head down 295 for their Week 6 'Battle of the Beltway' against the Baltimore Ravens, they’re on the cusp of something special—starting 5-1 for the first time since 1996.
With momentum on their side and impressive performances across the board, this matchup offers the Commanders a chance to solidify their early-season success and strengthen their push toward playoff contention.
As they prepare for Sunday’s showdown, the team and several Washington players are inching towards major career milestones. Here’s the numbers to watch as they take on the Ravens in Week 6.
1
Tight end Zach Ertz is one touchdown reception away from tying Ozzie Newsome and Pete Retzlaff for 18th all-time in NFL history for tight ends, with 47 touchdowns.
Defensive lineman Johnathan Allen is also approaching two big milestones. He needs just one tackle for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss, and one sack to pass Ken Harvey, moving him into fifth place in franchise history for sacks (since 1982, when sacks became an official stat).
Following their Week 5 victory against the Browns, Washington became the first team since 1970 to score 150-plus points in their first five games while starting a rookie QB.
2
If the Commanders win, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will become just the second rookie QB since 1950 to start and win five of his team's first six games, joining Dak Prescott (2016).
Additionally, with another 30-point game, Washington can become only the second team since 1950 to score 30 or more points in four consecutive games started by a rookie QB.
A victory on Sunday would also bring head coach Dan Quinn within two wins of 50 career regular-season wins.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu, coming off a team-high 2.5 sacks last week against the Browns, is just 2 sacks away from reaching 25 career sacks.
Bobby Wagner, though unlikely to happen on Sunday, is two interceptions away from 15 career picks.
The Washington offense has averaged 178.4 rushing yards per game, ranking second in the league behind the Baltimore Ravens and first in the NFC.
3
With a win, Daniels would join Mac Jones (2021) and Brock Purdy (2022) as the third rookie QB in the last eight years to lead his team to a five-game winning streak.
Sunday will also mark only the third time in franchise history that the Commanders travel to Baltimore.
Running back Austin Ekeler can surpass Fred Jackson (8,643) for the third-most scrimmage yards by an undrafted running back in the common-draft era and surpass Arian Foster (8,873) for the second-most, trailing only Priest Holmes (11,134). He has 8,540 career scrimmage yards.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is just three touchdown receptions shy of 30 career TDs.
While unlikely to happen this Sunday, defensive lineman Daron Payne is 3.5 sacks away from breaking into the top 10 in Washington history.
4
The Commanders are on track to make history. A rushing touchdown on Sunday would make them only the fourth team in NFL history to record 14 or more rushing TDs in their first six games of a season.
Tight end Zach Ertz also needs four touchdown receptions to reach 50 in his career, although that milestone is unlikely to be hit this week.
5
This will be the fifth time Washington and Baltimore face off in October.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. needs 145 rushing yards to reach 2,000 career rushing yards and would become the fifth player in franchise history to hit that milestone within his first three seasons—though it’s unlikely to happen this week.
6
Zach Ertz is 17 receptions away from moving into sixth place in NFL history for tight end receptions, surpassing Greg Olsen, though it's unlikely to happen in Week 6.
7
Daron Payne also needs seven tackles for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss but that may not happen against the Ravens.
9
A milestone unlikely to be reached on Sunday but worth keeping an eye on is Zach Ertz being 406 receiving yards away from 8,000 career yards, which would make him the ninth tight end in NFL history to achieve this feat.
10
Also unlikely to happen this Sunday, but Zach Ertz is also 321 yards away from passing Jackie Smith and breaking into the top 10 for tight end receiving yards.
32
Austin Ekeler also needs just 32 receiving yards to surpass Tony Galbreath (4,066) for 23rd all-time in receiving yards by a running back in NFL history.
As we head into Week 6, there’s plenty to watch for as the Commanders continue their strong start. Let’s see if they can hit some of these key milestones while keeping the winning streak alive.
