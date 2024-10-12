Commanders Activate Three Players vs. Ravens
The Washington Commanders are less than 24 hours away from facing off against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and they are making a few moves before getting onto the field.
The team announced that defensive lineman Efe Obada, who has been out for the entire season with a leg injury, has been activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, making him eligible to play against the Ravens in Week 6.
Obada, 32, played in 17 games for the Commanders back in 2022 but made just five appearances for the team last season. His presence should boost Washington's pass rush and give the team a little more depth as it gets into the next part of the season.
The Commanders are also calling up two players from the practice squad with running back Brian Robinson Jr. and linebacker Jordan Magee sidelined with knee injuries.
Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who played one game earlier this season against the Arizona Cardinals, and cornerback Kevon Seymour, who appeared last week against the Cleveland Browns, will be elevated for the Week 6 contest.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Ravens is set for 1 p.m. ET.
