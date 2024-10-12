Commander Country

Commanders Activate Three Players vs. Ravens

The Washington Commanders are adding some players to the roster before playing the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) carries the ball as New York Jets cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (29) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) carries the ball as New York Jets cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (29) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are less than 24 hours away from facing off against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and they are making a few moves before getting onto the field.

The team announced that defensive lineman Efe Obada, who has been out for the entire season with a leg injury, has been activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, making him eligible to play against the Ravens in Week 6.

Obada, 32, played in 17 games for the Commanders back in 2022 but made just five appearances for the team last season. His presence should boost Washington's pass rush and give the team a little more depth as it gets into the next part of the season.

The Commanders are also calling up two players from the practice squad with running back Brian Robinson Jr. and linebacker Jordan Magee sidelined with knee injuries.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who played one game earlier this season against the Arizona Cardinals, and cornerback Kevon Seymour, who appeared last week against the Cleveland Browns, will be elevated for the Week 6 contest.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Ravens is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Face Tough Test in Ravens 'Threat' Lamar Jackson

• Commanders Coach Reveals One Ravens Trait That Impresses Him

• How Much of a Challenge Does the Commanders Offense Present the Ravens?

Commanders Star RB Out vs. Ravens

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News