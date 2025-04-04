Commanders make announcement on WR
The Washington Commanders are making a small change in their wide receiver room in the middle of the 2025 NFL offseason.
It's been about a year since the Commanders drafted Luke McCaffrey in the third round. McCaffrey worked his way into the rotation as a rookie, appearing in all 17 games and making four starts. He caught 18 passes for 168 yards and returned 10 kickoffs for 299 yards.
Despite the addition of Deebo Samuel, McCaffrey's role is expected to continue growing this fall.
Ahead of his second season with the Commanders, McCaffrey is switching up his jersey number. Earlier this week, Washington announced that McCaffrey was moving from No. 12 to No. 11.
The digit was freed up after veteran safety Jeremy Chinn departed from the Commanders to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders during free agency.
It's not believed that McCaffrey has any previous ties to No. 11. He wore No. 2 at Valor Christian High School, No. 7 at Nebraska, and No. 12 at Rice. That means McCaffrey will be breaking in a new look in 2025 as he tries to continue ascending.
There is still the potential of a bright future for McCaffrey in Washington. He's only going into his fourth year playing wide receiver after converting from quarterback. McCaffrey caught 13 touchdowns during his final season at the college level.
