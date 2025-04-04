2 prospects identified as 'ideal picks' for Commanders in the NFL Draft
The offseason is all about hope. For the Washington Commanders, the hope is that they can get over the Philadelphia Eagles-sized hump and win a division title, maybe even a Super Bowl.
Adding players like receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the mix helps stoke the flames of aspiration, but nailing the draft would send the Commanders' hype through the roof.
To do that, Washington general manager Adam Peters will chase the ever-elusive 'perfect' prospect every time his turn to pick comes up. Chad Reuter of NFL.com believes he's found not just one perfect prospect, but two, for Peters to pick up later this month: Marshall edge Mike Green and Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris.
"The Commanders have signed veterans to play on the edge but lack a true speed demon. Green's flexibility and quickness would give opposing offensive tackles fits, and he's also willing to throw in a bull rush if given the chance," Reuter says. "And while Washington has upgraded its receiver corps with the addition of Deebo Samuel, quarterback Jayden Daniels still needs a big-bodied big-play threat like Harris to pair with Terry McLaurin and round out the offense."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels can get even better in Year 2
• Commanders offensive player will change position, per Dan Quinn
• Commanders’ trade target gives concerning update with Bengals