Adam Peters sees ‘monster’ potential in former Jets star for Commanders

What’s football without a bit of criticism? The Washington Commanders have faced their fair share after investing heavily in defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. While many believe the team overpaid for the defensive tackle, there’s a strong belief inside the organization that Kinlaw’s potential will pay off in the 2025 season.
After an underwhelming one-year stint with the New York Jets, Kinlaw hasn’t yet lived up to the expectations that came with being a first-round pick. Still, the Commanders sees untapped talent, signing him to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.
Washington has been working to revamp their defensive line following the release of two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen. Kinlaw symbolizes that shift—and the team believes his return to form is possible, especially under familiar leadership.
General manager Adam Peters, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers front office that drafted Kinlaw in 2020, remains confident in his abilities. Though Kinlaw has faced challenges, including injuries and inconsistency, Peters believes the former South Carolina standout still has his best football ahead of him.
Despite concerns about his past production and a hefty contract, the Commanders trust their evaluation. Peters' reputation has earned him the trust of fans, and Kinlaw's fresh start under head coach Dan Quinn and defense coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. maybe the new system he may needs to thrive.
Only time will tell if the Commanders’ gamble pays off, but Washington is betting on Kinlaw to silence the naysayers.
