Commanders urged to trade for $120 million superstar WR

The Washington Commanders are preparing for the 2025 NFL season and still can make moves to help upgrade their roster.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton has put forward a bold trade proposal that has sparked excitement among Commanders fans and analysts. The proposal involves the potential acquisition of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
In this hypothetical scenario, Washington would receive Tyreek Hill and a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 253 overall) from Miami. In return, the Commanders would send a second-round pick (No. 61) and a sixth-rounder (No. 206) to Miami.
This potential move comes at a pivotal time for Washington. With quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his second year on a rookie deal, the front office has the rare opportunity to build a stacked roster before the financial constraints of a quarterback extension kick in.
“They acquired wideout Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers,” Moton noted. “And they have enough cap space ($26.3 million) to make another move at the position.”
Samuel adds a dynamic element to the offense. Moton pointed out that his production has declined since his 2021 Pro Bowl season. He has played mainly as a second or third option in San Francisco’s passing attack. Pairing him with Hill could create a ripple effect across the offense. This is especially true with the presence of star wideout Terry McLaurin.
“Terry McLaurin and Hill can be a nightmare tandem for opposing defenders,” Moton wrote. “Both can attack all three levels of the field, though the latter provides unmatched speed on the perimeter.”
Hill, a seven-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion, is known for his explosive playmaking ability and deep-ball threat. His presence would instantly elevate Washington’s offense and allow Daniels to fully unlock his arm talent.
“With Hill in the fold, Daniels could let it rip a lot more downfield for back-breaking plays that put opponents away in close matchups,” Moton added.
Washington’s aggressive offseason moves indicate a clear commitment to competing now. If the front office is serious about surrounding Daniels with elite talent, swinging a trade for Tyreek Hill could be the blockbuster defining this new era of Commanders football.
