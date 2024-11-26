Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders were looking to get over their two-game losing streak when they faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal NFC East matchup with the hopes of trimming the Philadelphia Eagles' lead, but that didn't happen. Instead, the Commanders fought hard to the very end until a missed extra point and wild onside kick left them heartbroken with a 34-26 loss.
Now, even further behind the Eagles in the division, the Commanders will have to figure out where to go from here to get back to their early-season ways to keep in the hunt for a playoff spot. One of the areas that the Commanders have had issues has been on the defensive side of the ball and that showed once again on Sunday in the loss as Cooper Rush was able to have a nice bounce-back game throwing for over 200 yards for two scores while only being sacked once by the formidable Washington front seven.
Rico Dowdle also got back on track with 86 yards on the ground while the Commanders' special teams defense also gave up two kick return touchdowns. The Commanders needed their defense to step up in moments but they were unable to do so and will greatly welcome Marshon Lattimore into the fold once he is finally healthy.
Here is how the Commanders defensive players graded out in their tough 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Highest Graded:
1. DT Sheldon Day
PFF Grade: 73.6
2. DE Dorance Armstrong
PFF Grade: 71.9
3. LB Frankie Luvu
PFF Grade: 70.2
4. MLB Bobby Wagner
PFF Grade: 68.3
5. DE Jalyn Holmes
PFF Grade: 67.8
Lowest Graded:
1. DT Phidarian Mathis
PFF Grade: 29.7
T-2. CB Noah Igbinoghene
PFF Grade: 47.0
T-2. FS Quan Martin
PFF Grade: 47.0
4. SS Jeremy Chinn
PFF Grade: 47.9
5. DE Clelin Ferrell
PFF Grade: 53.2
