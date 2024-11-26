Commander Country

Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Cowboys

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders defensive players in their NFC East loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Shemar Bartholomew (27) talks with Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) after their game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were looking to get over their two-game losing streak when they faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal NFC East matchup with the hopes of trimming the Philadelphia Eagles' lead, but that didn't happen. Instead, the Commanders fought hard to the very end until a missed extra point and wild onside kick left them heartbroken with a 34-26 loss.

Now, even further behind the Eagles in the division, the Commanders will have to figure out where to go from here to get back to their early-season ways to keep in the hunt for a playoff spot. One of the areas that the Commanders have had issues has been on the defensive side of the ball and that showed once again on Sunday in the loss as Cooper Rush was able to have a nice bounce-back game throwing for over 200 yards for two scores while only being sacked once by the formidable Washington front seven.

Rico Dowdle also got back on track with 86 yards on the ground while the Commanders' special teams defense also gave up two kick return touchdowns. The Commanders needed their defense to step up in moments but they were unable to do so and will greatly welcome Marshon Lattimore into the fold once he is finally healthy.

Here is how the Commanders defensive players graded out in their tough 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Highest Graded:

1. DT Sheldon Day

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.6

2. DE Dorance Armstrong

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.9

3. LB Frankie Luvu

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 70.2

4. MLB Bobby Wagner

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.3

5. DE Jalyn Holmes

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (96 during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 67.8

Lowest Graded:

1. DT Phidarian Mathis

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 29.7

T-2. CB Noah Igbinoghene

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.0

T-2. FS Quan Martin

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.0

4. SS Jeremy Chinn

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.9

5. DE Clelin Ferrell

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.2

