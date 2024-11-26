Commander Country

Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Cowboys

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders offensive players in their NFC East loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were looking to get the train back on the rails following back-to-back losses but instead, they have now lost three in a row, two of which came to NFC East opponents, and will have to quickly figure things out as they head towards the end of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Commanders were expected to be able to throttle the Cowboys, who have had even more struggles, but that didn't happen. The defense allowed the Cowboys to run up a ton of points in the second half after a stout first half, and the offense could never really find much going other than late in the fourth quarter when it was almost too late.

Washington wanted to get wide receiver Terry McLaurin going early, but it wasn't until with a couple minutes remaining that he was able to explode onto the scene. Meanwhile, a lot of pressure was put on quarterback Jayden Daniels as running back Brian Robinson Jr. went down with another injury limiting any type of game plan there could be featuring the back.

While overall it seems as if the Commanders' offense had a good game, there are clear issues that need dealing with if they hope to find the height of their ceiling moving forward.

Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Highest Graded:

1. QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniel
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) defends during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 86.5

2. WR Dyami Brown

Dyami Brow
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 79.5

3. WR Noah Brown

Noah Brow
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) reacts after a first down reception during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 72.2

4. LT Brandon Coleman

Brandon Colema
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) blocks for quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 67.0

5. C Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadas
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 64.8

Lowest Graded:

1. RB Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekele
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 43.5

2. TE John Bates

John Bate
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 46.6

3. RG Sam Cosmi

Sam Cosm
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 49.6

4. LG Nick Allegretti

Nick Allegrett
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 52.5

5. WR Luke McCaffrey

Luke McCaffre
Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) picks up yards around Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) Monday, September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.2

