Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders were looking to get the train back on the rails following back-to-back losses but instead, they have now lost three in a row, two of which came to NFC East opponents, and will have to quickly figure things out as they head towards the end of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Commanders were expected to be able to throttle the Cowboys, who have had even more struggles, but that didn't happen. The defense allowed the Cowboys to run up a ton of points in the second half after a stout first half, and the offense could never really find much going other than late in the fourth quarter when it was almost too late.
Washington wanted to get wide receiver Terry McLaurin going early, but it wasn't until with a couple minutes remaining that he was able to explode onto the scene. Meanwhile, a lot of pressure was put on quarterback Jayden Daniels as running back Brian Robinson Jr. went down with another injury limiting any type of game plan there could be featuring the back.
While overall it seems as if the Commanders' offense had a good game, there are clear issues that need dealing with if they hope to find the height of their ceiling moving forward.
Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Highest Graded:
1. QB Jayden Daniels
PFF Grade: 86.5
2. WR Dyami Brown
PFF Grade: 79.5
3. WR Noah Brown
PFF Grade: 72.2
4. LT Brandon Coleman
PFF Grade: 67.0
5. C Tyler Biadasz
PFF Grade: 64.8
Lowest Graded:
1. RB Austin Ekeler
PFF Grade: 43.5
2. TE John Bates
PFF Grade: 46.6
3. RG Sam Cosmi
PFF Grade: 49.6
4. LG Nick Allegretti
PFF Grade: 52.5
5. WR Luke McCaffrey
PFF Grade: 53.2
