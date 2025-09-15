Commanders biggest 2026 NFL Draft need revealed
The Washington Commanders are a work in progress at the wide receiver position.
The Commanders are paying Terry McLaurin a lot of money on his new contract, but the depth behind him beyond the 2025 season is up in the air. That's why Bleacher Report suggests that the team could start the 2026 NFL Draft class with a wide receiver.
"The Commanders recently signed Terry McLaurin to a contract extension, securing the offense's No. 1 wide receiver through the 2028 season. However, the front office will need to look for additional help out wide this spring since both Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown are impending free agents," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is the current WR1 on B/R's Big Board, but Tyson will likely hear his name called well before Washington picks."
Commanders could draft another wide receiver
The Commanders listed Washington Huskies star Denzel Boston, Clemson Tigers standout Antonio Williams and Indiana Hoosiers pass-catcher Elijah Surratt as players the team could select in the draft.
"Ja'Kobi Lane from USC is ahead of Boston and Sarratt on the board, but Lane is lean at just 195 pounds. Boston (209 pounds) and Sarratt (209 pounds) are better body types to replace Brown (215 pounds) as a back-shoulder catch threat for Jadyen Daniels. Meanwhile, Williams could fill in for Samuel at slot receiver," Bleacher Report wrote.
The Commanders could benefit from another wideout, but the way Samuel has started the season makes him someone Washington should want to invest in long-term.
That's why it could also make sense for the Commanders to take a pass rusher or a tight end, especially with aging performers at each of those positions with an uncertain future.
In the meantime, the Commanders are preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
