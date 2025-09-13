Jayden Daniels sounds off after brutal Commanders loss vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders are disappointed after their 28-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to get Week 2 started.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't perform his best, completing just 57.1 percent of his passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. Daniels spoke about the team's struggles during his postgame press conference.
“Like I said they executed their scheme, whatever it was. They executed really well because they won the game," Daniels said.
"We just didn’t make plays. It starts with me. It starts with everybody up front. It starts with the whole offensive skill group. So it is not pointing the finger at anybody. Collectively we are all to blame, and we will get back to work.”
READ MORE: Dan Quinn not pleased after Commanders' disappointing performance against Packers
Commanders struggle in loss vs. Packers
The Commanders didn't look like the team they were a year ago against the Packers, who executed their game plan to near perfection.
Washington did its best to try and stay in the game despite being down multiple scores, but it wasn't enough to get the job done.
Now, the team is 1-1 going into an extended rest period before Week 3 when the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders at home. During this time, they can take a couple full breaths before getting back onto the gridiron after a furious and fast start to the season.
“We have ten days to our next game so there is nothing to dwell about it. It is early in the season. I wouldn’t expect anyone in this locker room to hit the panic button. We faced a really good team and we came up short. So we’re moving onto the next game," Daniels said.
Kickoff between the Raiders is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL+ app.
READ MORE: Commanders putting all their focus on Packers in Week 2
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels reveals he was offseason roommates with Jordan Love
• Commanders' rookie made NFL history during Week 1
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test