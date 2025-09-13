Commander Country

Jayden Daniels sounds off after brutal Commanders loss vs. Packers

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels voiced his frustration after the team lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are disappointed after their 28-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to get Week 2 started.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't perform his best, completing just 57.1 percent of his passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. Daniels spoke about the team's struggles during his postgame press conference.

“Like I said they executed their scheme, whatever it was. They executed really well because they won the game," Daniels said.

"We just didn’t make plays. It starts with me. It starts with everybody up front. It starts with the whole offensive skill group. So it is not pointing the finger at  anybody. Collectively we are all to blame, and we will get back to work.”

READ MORE: Dan Quinn not pleased after Commanders' disappointing performance against Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sack Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sack Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders struggle in loss vs. Packers

The Commanders didn't look like the team they were a year ago against the Packers, who executed their game plan to near perfection.

Washington did its best to try and stay in the game despite being down multiple scores, but it wasn't enough to get the job done.

Now, the team is 1-1 going into an extended rest period before Week 3 when the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders at home. During this time, they can take a couple full breaths before getting back onto the gridiron after a furious and fast start to the season.

“We have ten days to our next game so there is nothing to dwell about it. It is early in the season. I wouldn’t expect anyone in this locker room to hit the panic button. We faced a really good team and we came up short. So we’re moving onto the next game," Daniels said.

Kickoff between the Raiders is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL+ app.

READ MORE: Commanders putting all their focus on Packers in Week 2

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

•﻿ Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels reveals he was offseason roommates with Jordan Love

• Commanders' rookie made NFL history during Week 1

• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News