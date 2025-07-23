Washington Commanders' Bobby Wagner takes on new role with WNBA
With training camp in full swing, one future Hall of Famer on the Washington Commanders is making headlines off the field too.
Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner just became a part owner of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm the team announced today.
Washington fans can appreciate the impact Wagner has made throughout his career. Ten Pro Bowls, eleven All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl ring speak for themselves. But in Seattle, where he spent 10 of his 13 NFL seasons, he’s also a huge part of that community.
“It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,” Wagner said in the Storm’s announcement. “This is about more than basketball — it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations.”
Wagner’s move into team ownership shows just how much he values using his platform to create lasting change. The Storm are four-time WNBA champions and just opened a $64 million state-of-the-art training facility — a big step forward for women’s sports.
Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel called Wagner a “hometown hero” and praised his impact in Seattle and his passion for growing the game.
He joins a growing list of NFL stars investing in women’s sports, including Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. These athletes aren’t just cheering from the sidelines — they’re putting their money, influence, and energy into pushing women’s leagues forward.
Wagner, though, isn’t slowing down on the football side. He is leading a defense that’s looking for a reset after last year's dissapointing display.
So while Wagner’s new business venture might be based in Seattle, his mindset is all Commanders this fall. On the field, he’s focused on helping Washington bounce back. Off the field, he’s showing exactly what it looks like when an athlete uses his voice and vision for something bigger.
