Commanders rookie must step up after Austin Ekeler injury
The Washington Commanders have a tough task ahead of them for the rest of the season after Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in the team's previous game against the Green Bay Packers.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about what the team will miss from Ekeler with him being out.
"Just the run after catch stuff and the ability to make people miss in space. We were able to set up some plays and do different things to get him touches that the first guy never tackled him," Kingsbury said.
"And that is kind of the hidden yards, you can take some stuff off the quarterback with a guy who can get you those type of yards so that will be missed.”
READ MORE: Commanders announce 3 key starters don’t practice before Raiders game
How will Commanders replace Ekeler?
The Commanders are expected to give more carries to seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who scored a touchdown in Week 1 but struggled in Week 2 with just 17 yards on four carries against the Packers.
Kingsbury shared the plan for Croskey-Merritt as he takes on the lead back role.
“Yeah, just continue to progress. I would say playing without the ball. I think every time he's touched it, good things happen," Kingsbury said.
"It's just, as a young player, there's a lot of things you haven't seen, whether it's pass pro, leading for somebody else, running the proper route, route technique, things of that nature. So, he just gotta keep coming, but I've been really impressed by his work ethic and staying on top of it and he's definitely improved each week.”
As a way to help Croskey-Merritt adjust, the team signed veteran Chase Edmonds to the practice squad. Edmonds played for Kingsbury with the Arizona Cardinals, so he is very familiar with the offense and can provide a lot of wisdom for the rookie.
“Yeah, Chase is one of the most dialed in players I've been around. In Arizona, had a couple really good years with him, playing at a high level with him and [Arizona Cardinals RB] James Connor kind of alternating," Kingsbury said.
"And so, to get a guy like that who knows the system who's been in it, can still play at a high level to continue to help mentor a player like Bill [Croskey-Merritt]. I think it was a huge addition for us.”
Croskey-Merritt will get his opportunity, but he will have help as he relies on the veterans around him to support his first season along the way.
READ MORE: Commanders sign former Steelers $77 million edge rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels must hit these 'markers' to practice with Commanders
• Dan Quinn is worried about 1 thing after Commanders' latest loss
• Commanders fell in the power rankings, and an analyst explained why
• After a rash of injuries, Dan Quinn has a clear message for Commanders