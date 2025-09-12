Commanders' Brandon Coleman leaves TNF game with shoulder injury
The Washington Commanders got an early scare during Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.
Offensive lineman Brandon Coleman left the game in the second quarter with 7:03 remaining after suffering a shoulder injury.
Trainers quickly evaluated him on the sideline, and the team later announced he is questionable to return.
Coleman went down midway through the second quarter, and the training staff immediately surrounded him. After a brief check on the field, he walked off under his own power but did not return to action before halftime. His absence was felt right away, as the Commanders struggled to move the ball offensively.
Coleman has been a stabilizing force on Washington’s offensive line, bringing size and physicality to the interior.
Losing him even temporarily forces the Commanders to shuffle their protection schemes. Guard Chris Paul replaced Coleman in the lineup.
Impact on the Commanders
With Coleman sidelined, Washington’s offensive line looked shaky in both the passing and running game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels faced more pressure in the pocket, as Green Bay’s defensive front was able to take advantage of mismatches.
On the ground, the Commanders couldn’t get much going. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the rest of the backfield combined for just 34 rushing yards in the first half, a sign of how difficult it was to establish rhythm without strong push up front. Coleman’s absence didn’t cause all of those struggles, but it certainly didn’t help.
As the half ended, the Packers held a 14-3 lead, putting even more pressure on Washington’s offense to find answers. If Coleman can’t return, backup linemen will have to step up and prove they can hold their own against a tough Green Bay defense.
Looking Ahead
The Commanders will be keeping a close eye on Coleman’s status as the game continues and in the days ahead. Shoulder injuries can vary in severity, so whether this is a short-term issue or something that lingers remains unclear.
For Washington, protecting Daniels and improving the run game will be essential if they want to climb back into the contest. Losing a key starter like Coleman makes that challenge even greater. Fans will be hoping for encouraging updates after the game, as the Commanders can’t afford to be without one of their most dependable offensive linemen for long.
