Commanders' rookie made NFL history during Week 1
The Washington Commanders may have found their diamond in the rough in rookie running back Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt.
Croskey-Merritt’s journey was far from conventional. After appearing in just one game during his senior season at Arizona, he transferred to New Mexico, where he put together an impressive campaign that reignited his NFL hopes. His standout showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl was the final spark that caught the Commanders attention.
When the Commanders called his name with the 200th pick in the 2025 draft, Croskey-Merritt carried a chip on his shoulder, determined to prove he belonged. On Sunday against the Giants, he wasted no time.
He helped seal the Commanders 21-6 victory with a standout performance, rushing for 82 yards on just 10 carries, including a crucial 42-yard breakaway in the fourth quarter that set the tone for the win. He also found the end zone for his first career touchdown, instantly making an impact in his NFL debut.
In the process, Croskey-Merritt etched his name into the history books: he became the first player in NFL history drafted 200th or later to rush for 75+ yards and score a touchdown in his debut game.
For a late-round pick fighting for a roster spot just months ago, it was a statement performance, and one that has fans wondering if the Commanders backfield has just uncovered its next hidden gem.
