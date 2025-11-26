Dan Quinn wants Jayden Daniels to return to Commanders this season

The Washington Commanders are hoping to get quarterback Jayden Daniels back on the field soon, as early as Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about Daniels' progress in practice and whether or not he will be able to play against the Broncos.

“Yeah, it has been good. He will be able to return to practice. We had our first, session today, but he has not been cleared for contact, so I mean, he'll probably be unlikely to play, but, man, it's good to get started and get the return to play going. So, that's a big deal for us," Quinn said.

Quinn wants Daniels to return soon

The Commanders are preparing for Marcus Mariota to make another start if Daniels is unable to go, but Quinn hopes that the former Heisman Trophy winner can make it back on the field at some point this season.

“I think it's important as Jayden's getting good going, learning to play like this position at the highest level competitively, also doing it safely, and those are reps, you know, that you develop as well," Quinn said. "It's a skill just like throwing and processing. And so, all those things are important.

"But him included, it was awesome today to had everyone really back at practice, including three guys that were in their 21-day window and too early to call a lot of the guys, you know, for the game. But, getting on the field and, and having the guys here, that was a big deal, man to have that many, that's been a long time since I said that out loud if everybody's here and working that's for sure.”

The Commanders are 3-8 this season with playoff hopes fading away, so it would make sense for Daniels to sit out the rest of the year. However, if Daniels is healthy and ready to go, it seems like Quinn and the coaching staff is on board to trotting him back out there for a chance to win another game or two.

