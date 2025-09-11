Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers, live updates, score, highlights
The Washington Commanders head to Lambeau Field on a short week to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the 2025 season. Coming off a 21-6 win against the New York Giants, Washington is looking to keep the momentum rolling.
This matchup marks the Commanders' first real test, especially for their revamped offense, as they face a dominant Packers defense anchored by Micah Parsons, who helped limit Detroit to just 13 points in Green Bay's opening win.
Thursday night also features two young quarterbacks, Commanders Jayden Daniels and Packers Jordan Love, both aiming to prove their teams are NFC contenders.
Commanders inactives: P Mitch Wishnowsky, Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback), RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Aleo Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, T Trent Scott, T George Fant
Packers inactives: CB Bo Melton, S Zane Anderson, OL Zach Tom, G Aaron Banks, TE Ben Sims, DL Warren Brinson
