Commanders putting all their focus on Packers in Week 2
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has the memory of a goldfish sometimes during the middle of the NFL season.
Quinn believes it is best to push the previous game out in order to have the bandwidth to get ready for the next.
“You move on. But there's something that you do take because quite honestly a lot of that comes from preparation knowing that like, ‘hey, you, you put the work in, you're putting the work in’ and so you can perform after putting the work in the opponent is important, but it's also like the techniques, the work that you put in," Quinn said.
"And so that's what I want to draw from and then take it higher again. And if you can stay into that course of improving, then I think you have a chance to play well. There'll be other games where that, it doesn't go like that, but I want to make sure the effort, the techniques, that's what I'm seeing improve and that's what I'm watching for.”
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels’ mom told Tom Brady something before Commanders game that became reality
Commanders focused on playing Packers
There was a lot to like (and dislike) in the Commanders' Week 1 win against the New York Giants. However, in order to devote a full attention span towards playing the Green Bay Packers, Washington is adopting a positive mindset and focus on the game.
It will take a full team effort to go into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers, so the Commanders are putting all of their eggs in the Green Bay basket. If the Commanders can learn from the mistakes made in their game against the Giants and apply it to the Packers contest, Washington can go home on a happy flight.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Packers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET inside Lambeau Field. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn previews game plan vs. Packers
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success
• Commanders stay red hot in latest NFL power rankings
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders