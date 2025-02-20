Cowboys' Micah Parsons doesn't want to 'sit back and just watch' Commanders build
The Washington Commanders ascended from the bottom of the NFC East Division in 2023 to second place in 2024.
While the Commanders orchestrated their rise up the ladder, others, like the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, took a step down.
After a 2024 offseason that promised the Cowboys were 'all in' yet did very little, one member of that Washington rival is sick of watching other teams pass him by.
"This is a [Cowboys] team that, over the past couple years, we kind of got our wins and losses against them and battled with them," Parsons said in an interview with the team's site, speaking specifically about the Philadelphia Eagles. "Obviously, talent is here, but we've just got to finish, and go be aggressive the same way they did, you know? I don't wanna sit back and just watch other people build and build and build, and I [we] stay the same, so we definitely need some call to action."
While Parsons may have been speaking directly about the Super Bowl Champion Eagles squad, it is hard not to agree with him after Dallas finished five games behind the Commanders for second place in the NFC East just one year after winning the division in 2023.
As Washington looks to bolster its team even more this offseason, Parsons knows his team is in catchup mode before it can even worry about keeping up. As passionate and boisterous as Parsons is, it'll be hard for the Cowboys to keep him happy much longer if they can't get the team going in a positive direction again.
Of course, the Commanders, Eagles, and New York Giants are all more than happy to play their part in ensuring Parsons doesn't have any brighter days with the Cowboys ahead of him.
