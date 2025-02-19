Commanders named top landing spot in NFL free agency for former 2nd round CB
The Washington Commanders are in need of another cornerback to add to the secondary this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that the Commanders should look into signing Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel to D.C.?
"Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. does carry some noteworthy concerns into the 2025 offseason. Missed tackles have been an issue—he was credited with 12 in 2023—and he's coming off of a season-ending shoulder injury that limited him to four games in 2024," Knox writes.
"Samuel also appeared to be a less-than-ideal fit for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's scheme before the injury.
"However, Samuel has performed extremely well in pass coverage in the past. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 87.4 in coverage last season and has allowed an opposing passer rating below 100.0 in all four of his pro seasons.
"At only 25 (26 in October), Samuel has plenty of time to establish himself as a premier cover corner."
Samuel has a lot of talent, and he also has connections to the Commanders coaching staff.
"The Commanders should also take a look at the 25-year-old. Washington relied on a lot of older vets in 2024 and should now be looking to add younger pieces to the puzzle. Defensive back coach Tom Donatell also served as the Chargers' secondary coach in 2023."
With Marshon Lattimore and Mike Sainristil locked in for the 2025 season, the Commanders need one more solid piece in the cornerback room. Samuel would help Washington fill that void, which could help the Commanders make their way back to the NFC Championship.
