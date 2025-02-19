Commanders could have interest in Eagles defender who is looking for a raise
The trouble with winning a Super Bowl is that teams like the Washington Commanders are going to be giving you every ounce of energy you can handle in your upcoming matchups, and they'll possibly do it with some of your former players.
As the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate another Super Bowl title, they also face the reality that every player with an expiring contract now has the title of 'champion' to add to their resume. For the Commanders, when that bullet comes along with fitting a need on the roster, they may become a more advantageous location for certain players to land this offseason than remaining with the Eagles.
Take, for example, Philadelphia defensive tackle Milton Williams, who wants to stay with the team but only if the price is right. If it isn't, then Washington and others will get the opportunity to meet his expectations.
“Obviously, I’d love to be back in Philadelphia,” Williams said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But right now, I’m just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be. I’ll just put that in God’s hands.”
While Williams is leaving it in the hands of a higher power–and his agent–he's not just going to sit and be thankful for any offer from the Eagles.
“Just being in the right situation,” Williams said about his goals in free agency. “Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible.”
If you're Williams, you don't get much closer to being in a similar situation than playing for the team that faced you in the NFC Championship Game just this year.
And, it turns out, the Commanders could use some help up front. At just 25 years of age–turning 26 in April–Williams has 11.5 sacks over the course of four seasons in Philadelphia and 25 tackles for loss while starting just 19 of the 67 games he's played in.
As the Inquirer article states, Williams' pass rush pressure rate has gone up every season he's been in the league. Of course, he's also been buried on the depth chart, so while he didn't say it outright, finding a place he can compete for more reps is likely high on his list as well.
Right now, with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Johnny Newton on the roster, Washington may not check all the blocks.
However, if the Commanders decide to trade Allen or Payne–or both, as some have speculated–then an opening may present itself. While Williams is interested in a pay raise, nothing the Commanders would pay him would touch what the team is already scheduled to pay either Allen or Payne.
There is certainly a path for Williams to take to the Commanders if the right things fall into place. Now, it is just a matter of keeping an eye on the landscape to see what–if any–moves get made between now and the start of the new league year in March.
