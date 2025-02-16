Commander Country

Analyst: Commanders' Jayden Daniels can still get better

Jayden Daniels still has room for growth for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders had about as good of a first season as possible from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, there's reason to believe that there's another gear that Daniels can kick into in his second year in the league.

READ MORE: Super Bowl in D.C.? Mayor says it’s possible with a new Commanders stadium

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball.
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Daniels breakout still ongoing?

"With a full offseason, he'll vault into superstar status. Washington will certainly enhance its offensive line and depth at skill positions, and Daniels will only continue to improve," ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum writes.

Daniels threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season with the Commanders. Now that he'll go into 2025 without distractions and trying to get accustomed to a new league, Daniels is certainly set up for success for a long time.

He has established himself as the future of the franchise, so the more he grows, the farther he will take the team, which both hope ends in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy someday.

READ MORE: Analysts urge Commanders to sign wide receiver Tee Higgins

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR

• NFL executive slams Commanders, praises Jayden Daniels

• 3 top defensive NFL Draft prospects that would fill Commanders' needs

• Commanders hold top odds to land former NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News