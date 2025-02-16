Analyst: Commanders' Jayden Daniels can still get better
The Washington Commanders had about as good of a first season as possible from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
However, there's reason to believe that there's another gear that Daniels can kick into in his second year in the league.
Daniels breakout still ongoing?
"With a full offseason, he'll vault into superstar status. Washington will certainly enhance its offensive line and depth at skill positions, and Daniels will only continue to improve," ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum writes.
Daniels threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season with the Commanders. Now that he'll go into 2025 without distractions and trying to get accustomed to a new league, Daniels is certainly set up for success for a long time.
He has established himself as the future of the franchise, so the more he grows, the farther he will take the team, which both hope ends in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy someday.
