Commanders linked to 49ers ‘game changer’ starting linebacker in free agency
The Washington Commanders took a few risks last year in free agency, and a lot of them paid off.
That could lead them to approaching free agency similarly in 2025, as Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Commanders should look into signing oft-injured linebacker Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers.
Greenlaw could join Commanders
"San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw might have been one of the top defenders in free agency had he hit the market just before Super Bowl LVIII. The 27-year-old suffered a torn Achilles in that game, missed the bulk of this past season and may have tried to return too soon," Knox writes.
"Greenlaw appeared in just two games in 2024 before landing back on injured reserve with a calf injury.
"Of course, Greenlaw has been an absolute game-changer when healthy. He started 15 games in 2023 and finished with 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and five tackles for loss. He had another 18 tackles and two interceptions in the postseason before his career-altering injury."
Greenlaw has picked up his fair share of injuries, which could scare the Commanders and other teams away. However, Commanders general manager Adam Peters was part of the group that helped draft Greenlaw in 2019, and that familiarity could lead the talented linebacker from the Bay Area to the nation's capital.
