Commander Country

Commanders linked to 49ers ‘game changer’ starting linebacker in free agency

The Washington Commanders could land one of the top linebackers in free agency this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Washington Commanders took a few risks last year in free agency, and a lot of them paid off.

That could lead them to approaching free agency similarly in 2025, as Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Commanders should look into signing oft-injured linebacker Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders hire grandson of Hall of Famer John Madden to coaching staff

an Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31)
January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) during the first quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Greenlaw could join Commanders

"San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw might have been one of the top defenders in free agency had he hit the market just before Super Bowl LVIII. The 27-year-old suffered a torn Achilles in that game, missed the bulk of this past season and may have tried to return too soon," Knox writes.

"Greenlaw appeared in just two games in 2024 before landing back on injured reserve with a calf injury.

"Of course, Greenlaw has been an absolute game-changer when healthy. He started 15 games in 2023 and finished with 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and five tackles for loss. He had another 18 tackles and two interceptions in the postseason before his career-altering injury."

Greenlaw has picked up his fair share of injuries, which could scare the Commanders and other teams away. However, Commanders general manager Adam Peters was part of the group that helped draft Greenlaw in 2019, and that familiarity could lead the talented linebacker from the Bay Area to the nation's capital.

READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency

• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News