Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Has Path to Improvement

Emmanuel Forbes has had a rough start to the year for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are struggling to figure out how or if second-year cornerback Emmanuel Forbes fits in his plans.

Forbes, 23, had his first interception of the season in the Commanders' Week 7 win against the Carolina Panthers. Being an interception machine was what made Forbes a first-round pick, and that's what he needs to do to be part of Washington's plans for the future.

"First thing that we're trying to do is win, okay. And like I say each week, we're going to use the players that we feel give us the best chance to win that particular game. But we're a development team. We do our EPP every day to just to make sure that we're getting guys better. And Emmanuel coming out of college had a knack for the ball. So, we know he has those ball skills, but I'm not going to try to single him out or anybody else, every player we're trying to take as far down the journey individually as we can with the number one goal as to win that particular game. So, I'm not trying to dodge a question at all, but that's how I see it," Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said.

Forbes has to be the ballhawk he was back in college at Mississippi State. If he can find those skills again on the professional level, he could work his way back into Washington's long-term plans.

